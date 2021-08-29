Arizona State Retirement System Buys 5,364 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,176,000 after purchasing an additional 97,269 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,375,000 after acquiring an additional 292,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $36.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.15, a PEG ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

