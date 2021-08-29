Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN opened at $57.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $108,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, boosted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

