Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,336,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,611,000 after purchasing an additional 78,515 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $478,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 282.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.56. Lamar Advertising Company has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $114.26.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 20.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAMR. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

