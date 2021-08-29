Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth about $119,201,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth about $118,492,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in WEX by 815.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 516,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,999,000 after buying an additional 459,831 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $70,909,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $43,746,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX opened at $184.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $188.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.