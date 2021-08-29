Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $118.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.74 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $93,944.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,014 shares in the company, valued at $450,531.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

