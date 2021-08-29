Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.46 Million Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after buying an additional 200,388 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after buying an additional 69,735 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 338,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,374,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 25.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $30.96 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.