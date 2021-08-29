Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,177,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $3,363,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,963,000 after purchasing an additional 159,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $130.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.75. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total transaction of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,131.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $78,996.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.