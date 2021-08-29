Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.56 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 64.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO opened at $278.10 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 111.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSO. Wolfe Research cut shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.