Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,009 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 168.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Ovintiv by 122.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.98.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.