Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Appaloosa LP purchased a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,940,000. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,028,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,038,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,598 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of APA by 737.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 567,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 499,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 1,268.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 368,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 341,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist reduced their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded APA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.41.

In other news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.14. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

