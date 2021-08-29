Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 291,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,241 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,317,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 22,235 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,745,846.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,803 shares of company stock worth $29,948,804. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.93.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

