Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 2,791 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,928 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 142.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.55.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $219,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock worth $4,189,934 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $94.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.52 and a 52-week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

