Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 3,366 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

CPB opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

