Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 8,073 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,073 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $1,178,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 664.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.68, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.86 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.71. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 1.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,692 shares of company stock valued at $10,536,538. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BYND has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.59.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

