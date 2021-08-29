Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,107,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,516,000 after purchasing an additional 28,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,034,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,056,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 972,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,082,000 after purchasing an additional 255,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.32 and a beta of 1.27. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

