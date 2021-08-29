Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 21.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 145.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOR stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

