Arizona State Retirement System Sells 10,727 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $45.15 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $49.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44 and a beta of 3.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

