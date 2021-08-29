Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,128 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 359.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,381,000 after buying an additional 107,045 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.17.

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATR opened at $134.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.88.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.