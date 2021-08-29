Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,150 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MANH opened at $165.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $167.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.73.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.86.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

