Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,167 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,578.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,518,405.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,423,505 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $145.53 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.34. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 404.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

