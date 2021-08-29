Arizona State Retirement System Sells 175 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $28,023,250. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,480.00 to $1,080.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,048.81.

NYSE SAM opened at $585.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $805.61. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.11 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

