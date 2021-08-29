Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,066 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 8,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $88.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.47.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

