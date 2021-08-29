Ark 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.39 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Ark has a market cap of $181.25 million and $6.39 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,560,640 coins and its circulating supply is 131,439,743 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

