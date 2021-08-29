ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,026,000. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,793,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,132,478. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $81.33 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.05.

