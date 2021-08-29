ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 23,193 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,193 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Arconic worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arconic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 8.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 14.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

ARNC opened at $35.98 on Friday. Arconic Co. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.77.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director E Stanley Oneal bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $499,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 137,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

