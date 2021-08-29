ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,658 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Nano-X Imaging worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNOX. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth $1,177,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 371.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth $437,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 30.0% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

NNOX opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of -18.86. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $94.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

