ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 366,245 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,527,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 366,245 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Ceragon Networks worth $5,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

