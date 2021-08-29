ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,635 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.55% of PolyPid worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPD opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31. PolyPid Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that PolyPid Ltd. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PolyPid in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolyPid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

