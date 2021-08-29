ARK Investment Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,288 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $122.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.05. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.