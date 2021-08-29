ARK Investment Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $164.65 on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $171.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.66.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGDDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

