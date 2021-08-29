ARK Investment Management LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TARO shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

TARO stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.06. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 5.10%. Research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

