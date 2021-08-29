ARK Investment Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter worth $40,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $223.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $196.19 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.53.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

