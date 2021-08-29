ARK Investment Management LLC Has $6.05 Million Position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,417 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 56.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth $394,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 871,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 33.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVMI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

Shares of NVMI opened at $100.65 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.60.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

