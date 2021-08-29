ARK Investment Management LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 678.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 39,034 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $127.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $99.55 and a twelve month high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HEI. Truist lifted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

