ARK Investment Management LLC Has $6.41 Million Position in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.93% of DarioHealth worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in DarioHealth by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,800 shares of company stock valued at $300,656. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRIO. TheStreet raised shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Aegis dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

DarioHealth stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. DarioHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO).

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.