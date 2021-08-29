ARK Investment Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 858.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 27,847 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $55,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HON opened at $231.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.85 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

