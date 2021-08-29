ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 351.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,439 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Garmin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.14.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,738 shares of company stock valued at $21,759,207 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $175.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.05. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $91.84 and a 1-year high of $176.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

