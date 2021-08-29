ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 73,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 51.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

