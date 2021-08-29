ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,605 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.97% of Perion Network worth $7,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

Perion Network stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $28.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.83 million, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

