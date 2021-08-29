ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 15,679 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,820 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC opened at $20.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.72 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

