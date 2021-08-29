ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,192 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of CyberArk Software worth $5,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. FMR LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $168.79 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $95.12 and a 12 month high of $169.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.09.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

