ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 13,224 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Sapiens International worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,675,000 after purchasing an additional 799,047 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 376,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,983,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sapiens International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 21,110 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPNS opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.37. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

