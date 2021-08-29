ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 29,774 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,774 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Ultra Clean worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UCTT. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ UCTT opened at $46.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $256,259.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.