ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 99,191 Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,191 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Gilat Satellite Networks worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 96,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 30,078 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILT opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 25.16%.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

