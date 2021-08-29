ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 9,929 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,929 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.54% of AudioCodes worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUDC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 99.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AudioCodes by 251.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AudioCodes by 161.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at $252,000. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $32.70 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

