Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several analysts have commented on ARKAY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners raised Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arkema in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $95.95 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arkema will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

