Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will report sales of $2.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $7.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06.

ARKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arko by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Arko by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arko by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Arko by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

ARKO stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Arko has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.71 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.54.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

