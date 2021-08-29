Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Decreases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 3.0% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 105,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 36.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 119,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $5.77 on Friday, hitting $159.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,718,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,811,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $433.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CLSA decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

