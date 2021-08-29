Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Decreases Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lowered its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Anthem comprises 3.5% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Anthem were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northeast Investment Management purchased a new position in Anthem in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Anthem by 23.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Anthem by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $372.67. 707,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,979. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.98. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,300 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

