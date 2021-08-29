Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,623 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 3.4% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 16.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 275,912 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,733,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 607,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,656,000 after buying an additional 109,986 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Comcast by 11.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 26,430 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,129,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,887,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

